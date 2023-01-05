Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $17.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

DEI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Douglas Emmett from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $15.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.16%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Douglas Emmett by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,054,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 91,785 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $1,251,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 280.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 61,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,109,000 after buying an additional 45,638 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the third quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 118.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 28,215 shares during the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

