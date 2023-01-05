Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $308.65.

NYSE APD opened at $306.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $299.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.42. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $216.24 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 21,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 4.0% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 13,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the second quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

