AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.8 %

DIT stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.39.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

