AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
AMCON Distributing Stock Down 0.8 %
DIT stock opened at $177.98 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $182.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.93. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $141.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.39.
About AMCON Distributing
