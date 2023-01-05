Short Interest in Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Grows By 7.2%

Aviva plc (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,400 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 30th total of 44,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

AVVIY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Aviva from GBX 510 ($6.14) to GBX 535 ($6.45) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 520 ($6.27) to GBX 485 ($5.84) in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Aviva from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 564 ($6.80) to GBX 565 ($6.81) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Investec lowered shares of Aviva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $810.00.

Shares of Aviva stock opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Aviva has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

