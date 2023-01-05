Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Short Interest Update

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,324,300 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the November 30th total of 2,528,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 393.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell to €0.85 ($0.90) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.05 ($1.12) in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €0.90 ($0.96) to €0.95 ($1.01) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.04 ($1.11) to €1.10 ($1.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.06) to €1.10 ($1.17) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.93.

Banco de Sabadell Stock Performance

BNDSF stock opened at $0.92 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.79.

About Banco de Sabadell

Banco de Sabadell, SA provides banking products and services to personal, business, and private customers in Spain and internationally. The company offers retail banking products, such as current and savings accounts, personal loans, cards, and mortgages. It also provides financial products and services to large and medium enterprises, SMEs, shops and self-employed workers, private individuals, and professionals; and consumer finance, asset management, and bancassurance services.

Featured Stories

