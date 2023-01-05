Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,700 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the November 30th total of 166,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Baylin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BYLTF stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. Baylin Technologies has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Baylin Technologies from C$1.10 to C$0.85 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies, Inc operates as a diversified, global wireless technology company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacturing, and sales of passive and active radio frequency and terrestrial microwave products and services. Its products are marketed and sold under the brand names Galtronics, Advantech Wireless, Alga Microwave, and Mitec through its subsidiaries.

See Also

