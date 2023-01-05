Barclays Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $218.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $222.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

