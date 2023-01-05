Barclays Cuts The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target to $218.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Barclays from $222.00 to $218.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 33.15% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.59.
The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance
The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $163.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,913,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,463,000 after purchasing an additional 820,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,436,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,754,717,000 after purchasing an additional 595,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The PNC Financial Services Group
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC)
- Will Canada Goose Stock Fly Higher for the Winter?
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.