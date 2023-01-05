Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Short Interest Update

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,400 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Price Performance

Hempfusion Wellness stock opened at $0.04 on Thursday. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.05.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

