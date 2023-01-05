Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,317.0 days.
Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance
AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.
Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile
