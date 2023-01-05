Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a growth of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 489,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,317.0 days.

Axfood AB (publ) Stock Performance

AXFOF opened at $27.61 on Thursday. Axfood AB has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.64.

Axfood AB (publ) Company Profile

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products.

