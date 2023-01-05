CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF) Short Interest Update

CanSino Biologics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CASBF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 740,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 612.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered CanSino Biologics from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

CanSino Biologics Price Performance

CASBF stock opened at 8.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 11.81. CanSino Biologics has a 12-month low of 5.33 and a 12-month high of 21.96.

CanSino Biologics Company Profile

CanSino Biologics Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes vaccines in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Convidecia and the Ad5-nCoV for Inhalation vaccines to recombinant novel coronavirus disease; Ad5-EBOV, an Ebola virus vaccine; and MCV2 and MCV4 vaccines for the prevention of N.

