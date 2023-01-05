U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $68.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $62.00. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 47.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.39 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 14,762 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 285,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.