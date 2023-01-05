Barclays Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $118.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.