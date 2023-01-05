Barclays Raises Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Price Target to $118.00

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $118.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NTRS stock opened at $91.68 on Tuesday. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.31.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRSGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.02). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Trust will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Northern Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

