Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Guggenheim

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho downgraded Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

Neoleukin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NLTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $27,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 65,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 212,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 66,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 20,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

