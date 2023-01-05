NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.
NortonLifeLock Trading Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.76.
NortonLifeLock Company Profile
NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.
