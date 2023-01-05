NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. NortonLifeLock has a 12-month low of $20.12 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 82.5% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

