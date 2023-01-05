Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRVL. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.31.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $36.61 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $35.09 and a 52-week high of $89.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.81, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.99.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -150.00%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $198,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headinvest LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,303,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $270,492,000 after acquiring an additional 406,431 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 20,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.5% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

