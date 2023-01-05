OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Coverage Initiated at Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $5.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised OraSure Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $357.30 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.16. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.62 and a 12 month high of $9.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03.

OraSure Technologies ( NASDAQ:OSUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.13. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that OraSure Technologies will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 27.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,642,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,948 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,123,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,736,000 after acquiring an additional 251,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,115,441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in OraSure Technologies by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,440,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 63,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,156,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $21,405,000 after purchasing an additional 205,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company's principal products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

