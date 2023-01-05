Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re Trading Up 21.0 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.