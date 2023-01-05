Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.
Oxbridge Re Trading Up 21.0 %
Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.43. Oxbridge Re has a 52 week low of $1.07 and a 52 week high of $7.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
