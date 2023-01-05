Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) PT Raised to $58.00

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $58.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.77% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Vaxcyte to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PCVX opened at $46.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.04. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $49.31.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.13). Analysts expect that Vaxcyte will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Heath Lukatch sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $199,973.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at $144,156.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $72,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,485 shares of company stock worth $1,073,063 over the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Vaxcyte during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 71.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

