Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Park City Group stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.00.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
