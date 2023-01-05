Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Park City Group stock opened at $5.16 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.21. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.72 million during the quarter. Park City Group had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 23.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,099,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 26,683 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Park City Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 13,687 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park City Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Park City Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.16% of the company’s stock.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

