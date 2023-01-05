Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Cut to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on REYN. Barclays lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

REYN stock opened at $29.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter worth $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

