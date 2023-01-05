PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $190.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $174.00 to $190.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.36.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $178.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $246.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $1,021,231.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,788,929.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.