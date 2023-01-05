Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Cut to $122.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.23.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $113.64 on Tuesday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $104.64 and a 1 year high of $390.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 over the last three months. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 164.3% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.