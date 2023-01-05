William Blair Initiates Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.97% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.20.
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.
