William Blair Initiates Coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY)

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. William Blair’s target price indicates a potential upside of 111.97% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, SVB Leerink started coverage on ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. ARS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.80 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Kathleen D. Scott purchased 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $51,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops ARS-1, a novel intranasal epinephrine spray with absorption technology for patients and their families at-risk of severe allergic reactions to food, medications, and insect bites. Its product includes Neffy, a low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Diego, California.

