StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of Tarena International stock opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of -0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.52.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.44 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Further Reading

