Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Rating Lowered by Northland Securities

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Telos to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. B. Riley downgraded Telos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Telos to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Telos from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Get Telos alerts:

Telos Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TLS opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Telos has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $328.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telos

Telos ( NASDAQ:TLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Telos had a negative net margin of 17.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Telos will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Telos in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Telos by 39.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 286,056 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Telos during the second quarter worth $120,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Telos by 10.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,721,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,910,000 after acquiring an additional 162,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Telos in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.