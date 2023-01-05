BNP Paribas Upgrades PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Outperform

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.93.

PayPal Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a market cap of $88.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,875 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in PayPal by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 24,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 272,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,492,000 after acquiring an additional 68,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

