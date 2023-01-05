Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) PT Raised to $9.50

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.26% from the company’s previous close.

PWP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ PWP opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.22. The company has a market capitalization of $857.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $145.38 million for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 35.55%.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,129,352.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Perella Weinberg Partners news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 15,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $126,591.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 764,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 20,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $193,438.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 737,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,129,352.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 35,285.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 69,865 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 758,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 136,450 shares in the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

