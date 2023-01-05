Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 64.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.20.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $26.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1,244.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63.

Insider Activity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $195,078.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1,144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2,488.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

See Also

