Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Bank of America from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SBUX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

Shares of SBUX opened at $104.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $119.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.99. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $114.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,922.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Starbucks news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,044.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

