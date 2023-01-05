Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $205.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Tesla from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $237.23.

Shares of TSLA opened at $113.64 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla has a 12-month low of $104.64 and a 12-month high of $390.11.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total transaction of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,157,178 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 212.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,504,752,000 after acquiring an additional 144,784,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 213.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,859,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

