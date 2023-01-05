AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Given a £135 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £135 ($162.65) price objective from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.36% from the stock’s previous close.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a £101 ($121.69) target price on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays set a £125 ($150.60) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($83.73) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £114.35 ($137.77).

AstraZeneca Price Performance

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at £116.02 ($139.78) on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of GBX 8,214 ($98.96) and a one year high of £117.46 ($141.52). The stock has a market cap of £179.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11,049.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of £110.19 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

