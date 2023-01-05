C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C4 Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.89.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

C4 Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 2.00. C4 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

Institutional Trading of C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CCCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). The company had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 220.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.11%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in C4 Therapeutics by 89.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $93,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 182.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in C4 Therapeutics by 256.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About C4 Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.