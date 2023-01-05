Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $22.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,784,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 355.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,387,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,998,000 after buying an additional 1,863,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,694,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after buying an additional 1,227,129 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 897.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,019,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 917,113 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $5,444,000. 40.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.

