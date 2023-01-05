Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) had its price target increased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 63.69% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUPH. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $6.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $954.98 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $22.29.
Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis.
