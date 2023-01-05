Contrasting American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF) & Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

American Lithium (OTCMKTS:LIACF – Get Rating) and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American Lithium and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Lithium 0 0 1 0 3.00 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a consensus target price of $9.05, suggesting a potential upside of 16.32%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than American Lithium.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Lithium N/A N/A -$18.80 million ($0.11) -18.89 Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $900.45 million 2.19 -$264.08 million $1.37 5.68

This table compares American Lithium and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American Lithium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.. American Lithium is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of American Lithium shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American Lithium has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Lithium and Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Lithium N/A -16.28% -15.96% Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 42.28% 5.79% 3.85%

Summary

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. beats American Lithium on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Lithium

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru. The company was formerly known as Menika Mining Ltd. and changed its name to American Lithium Corp. in April 2016. American Lithium Corp. was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region. The company also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, San Gregorio mines, and Trapiche mining unit. In addition, it produces manganese sulphate monohydrate and other by-products generated from minerals; and operates hydroelectric power plants. The company was incorporated in 1953 and is based in Lima, Peru.

