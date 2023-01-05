Analyzing IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) & Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) and Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

IN8bio has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get IN8bio alerts:

Profitability

This table compares IN8bio and Autolus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IN8bio N/A -83.59% -71.75% Autolus Therapeutics N/A -68.14% -48.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

5.2% of IN8bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 35.8% of IN8bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.7% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IN8bio and Autolus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IN8bio 0 1 1 0 2.50 Autolus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

IN8bio currently has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 207.97%. Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 383.87%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than IN8bio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IN8bio and Autolus Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IN8bio N/A N/A -$14.65 million ($1.26) -2.19 Autolus Therapeutics $2.33 million 138.15 -$142.10 million ($1.85) -1.01

IN8bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Autolus Therapeutics. IN8bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Autolus Therapeutics beats IN8bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IN8bio

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It also develops INB-400 and INB-300 that is in preclinical Phase for treatment of various solid tumor cancers. The company was formerly known as Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to IN8bio, Inc. in August 2020. IN8bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Autolus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma. It also focuses on developing AUTO5, a hematological product candidate, which is in preclinical development. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.