Critical Comparison: ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) & First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK)

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) and First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

ServisFirst Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. First Interstate BancSystem pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares pays out 25.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Interstate BancSystem pays out 101.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ServisFirst Bancshares has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and First Interstate BancSystem has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. First Interstate BancSystem is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for ServisFirst Bancshares and First Interstate BancSystem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServisFirst Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A First Interstate BancSystem 0 1 3 0 2.75

Risk and Volatility

ServisFirst Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.32%. First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus price target of $47.40, indicating a potential upside of 22.42%. Given ServisFirst Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServisFirst Bancshares is more favorable than First Interstate BancSystem.

ServisFirst Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Interstate BancSystem has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of ServisFirst Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of First Interstate BancSystem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and First Interstate BancSystem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServisFirst Bancshares 44.67% 19.75% 1.60% First Interstate BancSystem 16.71% 9.58% 0.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ServisFirst Bancshares and First Interstate BancSystem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServisFirst Bancshares $449.76 million 8.09 $207.73 million $4.36 15.36 First Interstate BancSystem $656.00 million 6.16 $192.10 million $1.86 20.82

ServisFirst Bancshares has higher earnings, but lower revenue than First Interstate BancSystem. ServisFirst Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Interstate BancSystem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ServisFirst Bancshares beats First Interstate BancSystem on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans. It also offers other banking products and services comprising telephone and mobile banking, direct deposit, Internet banking, traveler's checks, safe deposit boxes, attorney trust accounts, automatic account transfers, automated teller machines, and debit card systems, as well as Visa credit cards; treasury and cash management services; wire transfer, night depository, banking-by-mail, and remote capture services; and correspondent banking services to other financial institutions. In addition, the company holds and manages participations in residential mortgages and commercial real estate loans originated by ServisFirst Bank in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee. It operates 23 full-service banking offices located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as 2 loan production offices in Florida. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors. The company also offers real estate loans comprising commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural, and other real estate loans; consumer loans comprising direct personal loans, credit card loans and lines of credit, and indirect loans; variable and fixed rate commercial loans for small and medium-sized manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and service businesses for working capital needs and business expansions; and agricultural loans. In addition, it provides a range of trust, employee benefit, investment management, insurance, agency, and custodial services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. Further, the company offers marketing, credit review, loan servicing, credit cards issuance and servicing, mortgage loan sales and servicing, indirect consumer loan purchasing and processing, loan collection services, and other operational services, as well as online and mobile banking services. It serves individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities in various industries, including agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, hospitality, housing, mining, professional services, real estate development, retail, technology, tourism, and wholesale trade. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 147 banking offices, including detached drive-up facilities in communities across Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Billings, Montana.

