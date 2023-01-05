Contrasting Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL)

Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR – Get Rating) and Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ealixir and Vislink Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Ealixir alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ealixir 0 0 0 0 N/A Vislink Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vislink Technologies has a consensus price target of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.34%. Given Vislink Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vislink Technologies is more favorable than Ealixir.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

8.9% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of Ealixir shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Vislink Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ealixir and Vislink Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ealixir N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies $33.88 million 0.90 -$16.39 million ($0.45) -1.42

Ealixir has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vislink Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Ealixir and Vislink Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ealixir N/A N/A N/A Vislink Technologies -64.31% -23.62% -19.83%

Volatility & Risk

Ealixir has a beta of -1.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vislink Technologies has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vislink Technologies beats Ealixir on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ealixir

(Get Rating)

EALIXIR Inc. operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. Its services include Ealixir Removal that protects the online reputation of individuals and companies, and ensures the right to be forgotten by removing negative information on the web; Newsdelete to solve problems related to financial reputation; WEBiD, which drafts detailed reports on online contents and conversations regarding individuals, brands, or companies; and Ealixir Story that assists client in writing customized information for uploading onto the Web. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Vislink Technologies

(Get Rating)

Vislink Technologies, Inc. engages in designs, develops, and delivers wireless communications solutions in North and South America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; MicroLite 3, a compact wireless HD transmitter; IMTDragonFly, an ultra-compact H.D. solution; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; and ultra-compact onboard solutions. The company also offers miniature transmitters and handheld receivers, such as HHT3 and Mobile Commander for tactical surveillance; airborne video downlink system, a comprehensive aerial-based video transmission solution that delivers real-time surveillance to enhance law enforcement, emergency, and critical infrastructure operations; and MSAT, a portable tri-band satellite antenna system, as well as DVE6100 encoder and IRD6200 decoder electronics units. It serves live production, military and government, and satellite communications sectors. The company was formerly known as xG Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Vislink Technologies, Inc. in February 2019. Vislink Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Mount Olive, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Ealixir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ealixir and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.