Comparing Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) & Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT – Get Rating) and Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.2% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Upstart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp 23.67% 11.97% 0.94% Upstart 0.55% 0.70% 0.29%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $76.53 million 3.47 $21.29 million $3.70 12.71 Upstart $848.59 million 1.34 $135.44 million ($0.10) -138.70

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Upstart’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Orange County Bancorp. Upstart is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Orange County Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Orange County Bancorp and Upstart, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 Upstart 7 4 2 0 1.62

Orange County Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $50.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.32%. Upstart has a consensus price target of $58.14, indicating a potential upside of 319.20%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Orange County Bancorp has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Upstart has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Upstart on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and affluent individuals. It accepts various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate construction loans, residential real estate loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. In addition, it provides traditional trust and administration, asset management, financial planning, and wealth management services. The company operates 14 full-service branches and one loan production office in Orange, Westchester, Rockland, and Bronx counties in New York. Orange County Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, New York.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

