Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Head to Head Review

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Rating) and HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of Bright Green shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.5% of HEXO shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bright Green and HEXO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Green 0 0 0 0 N/A HEXO 1 5 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

HEXO has a consensus target price of $10.01, indicating a potential upside of 835.51%. Given HEXO’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe HEXO is more favorable than Bright Green.

This table compares Bright Green and HEXO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Green N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A HEXO $146.20 million 0.31 -$845.90 million ($28.43) -0.04

Bright Green has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HEXO.

Profitability

This table compares Bright Green and HEXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Green N/A -305.36% -234.66% HEXO -586.30% -73.83% -33.47%

Summary

HEXO beats Bright Green on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bright Green

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the propagation, cultivation, and manufacturing of cannabis products. It intends to offer cannabis products, including cannabis flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, vape pens, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

About HEXO

HEXO Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names. It has a strategic alliance with Tilray Brands, Inc. The company was formerly known as The Hydropothecary Corporation and changed its name to HEXO Corp. in August 2018. HEXO Corp. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

