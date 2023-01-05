Comparing Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) & XOS (NASDAQ:XOS)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) and XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Gentex and XOS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gentex 17.17% 16.06% 14.23% XOS -136.53% -55.05% -37.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gentex and XOS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gentex 0 1 4 0 2.80 XOS 0 1 3 0 2.75

Volatility & Risk

Gentex presently has a consensus price target of $30.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.18%. XOS has a consensus price target of $3.33, suggesting a potential upside of 471.31%. Given XOS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XOS is more favorable than Gentex.

Gentex has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XOS has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gentex and XOS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gentex $1.73 billion 3.82 $360.80 million $1.34 21.05 XOS $5.05 million 19.37 $23.40 million ($0.26) -2.24

Gentex has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. XOS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gentex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.8% of Gentex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.1% of XOS shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Gentex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of XOS shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gentex beats XOS on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers. It also provides variable dimmable windows to aircraft manufacturers and airline operators. In addition, the company offers photoelectric smoke detectors and alarms, electrochemical carbon monoxide alarms and detectors, audible and visual signaling alarms, and bells and speakers used in fire detection systems in office buildings, hotels, and other commercial and residential buildings, as well as researches and develops nanofiber chemical sensing products. The company sells its fire protection products directly, as well as through sales managers and manufacturer representative organizations to fire protection and security product distributors, electrical wholesale houses, and original equipment manufacturers of fire protection systems. Gentex Corporation was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Zeeland, Michigan.

About XOS

Xos, Inc., a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

