Critical Contrast: CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

CuriosityStream (NASDAQ:CURI – Get Rating) and International Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CuriosityStream and International Media Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CuriosityStream $71.26 million 0.95 -$37.63 million ($0.91) -1.41 International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.88 million N/A N/A

International Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CuriosityStream.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

CuriosityStream has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CuriosityStream and International Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CuriosityStream -52.61% -34.06% -24.98% International Media Acquisition N/A N/A -0.77%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.3% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of International Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of CuriosityStream shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CuriosityStream and International Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CuriosityStream 0 2 3 0 2.60 International Media Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

CuriosityStream currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 368.75%. Given CuriosityStream’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe CuriosityStream is more favorable than International Media Acquisition.

About CuriosityStream

(Get Rating)

CuriosityStream Inc. operates as a factual content streaming service and media company. The company provides premium video programming services in various categories of factual entertainment, including science, history, society, nature, lifestyle, and technology through direct subscription video on-demand (SVoD) platforms accessible by internet connected devices, or indirectly via distribution partners who deliver CuriosityStream content via the distributor's platform or system; and through bundled content licenses for SVoD and linear offerings, partner bulk sales, brand partnerships, and content sales. It offers streaming content through devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, computers, streaming media players, game consoles, and mobile devices. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 23 million total paying subscribers, including direct subscribers, partner direct subscribers, and bundled MVPD subscribers. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Silver Spring, Maryland.

About International Media Acquisition

(Get Rating)

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

