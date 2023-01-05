Analysts Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Target Price at $15.86

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on Krispy Kreme in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King lifted their price target on Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Shares of DNUT stock opened at $10.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.12, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Krispy Kreme ( NASDAQ:DNUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Krispy Kreme’s payout ratio is currently -199.97%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 60,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,353,000 after acquiring an additional 83,311 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Krispy Kreme by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,329,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 675,436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

