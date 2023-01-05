Brokerages Set Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Price Target at $5.70

Shares of Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on CURV shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $6.50 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Torrid from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

CURV stock opened at $3.44 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The company has a market capitalization of $356.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.47. Torrid has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $11.29.

In related news, Director Theo Killion acquired 10,000 shares of Torrid stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,549.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Torrid by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 885,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 120,915 shares during the last quarter. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid in the second quarter valued at about $1,432,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Torrid by 936.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 152,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 137,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Torrid by 32.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

