EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) Receives 11.77 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 11.77.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on EverCommerce from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on EverCommerce from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverCommerce

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVCM. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 871.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in EverCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 379.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EverCommerce by 507.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Stock Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at 7.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 9.41. EverCommerce has a 1-year low of 5.87 and a 1-year high of 15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.21, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.06 by -0.13. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of 158.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 159.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that EverCommerce will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

About EverCommerce

(Get Rating)

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

