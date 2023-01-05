Brokerages Set Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Price Target at $560.00

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $560.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPEAF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.47) to GBX 600 ($7.23) in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

About Great Portland Estates

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

