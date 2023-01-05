Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNOF. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.
Verano Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.67.
Verano Company Profile
Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Verano (VRNOF)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.