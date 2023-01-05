Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Receives $17.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNOF. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VRNOF opened at $3.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.37. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of -3.67.

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). Verano had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $227.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verano will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

