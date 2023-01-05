Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives $89.90 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACHC. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.75 on Monday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average is $80.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $666.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 23.2% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 7,247 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.0% during the second quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,734,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 129.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

