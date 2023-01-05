Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $34.93

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.93.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent
Confluent Price Performance
CFLT opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.02.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Confluent (CFLT)
- 3 Energy Stock Winners With More in the Tank
- Can Amazon Lead Consumer Stocks To A Big Rally In 2023?
- Keep These 3 Dividend Contenders on the 2023 Watch List
- GE HealthCare Technologies Soars As GE Legacy Business Plummets
- 3 Health Care Stocks Paying Reliable Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.