Brokerages Set Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) PT at $34.93

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.93.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Confluent from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Confluent from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $5,224,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $5,224,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,363 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 823,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,566,000 after purchasing an additional 154,655 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Confluent by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 210.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 365,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after buying an additional 247,918 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $1,717,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the third quarter worth about $2,848,000. Institutional investors own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

CFLT opened at $20.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Confluent has a 52-week low of $16.48 and a 52-week high of $81.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.82. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 85.83% and a negative return on equity of 55.60%. On average, analysts expect that Confluent will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

