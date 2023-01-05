Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Receives $11.22 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXMGet Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.22.

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sprinklr in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

In other Sprinklr news, General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 40,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,877 shares of company stock worth $375,149. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CXM opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.71. Sprinklr has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

