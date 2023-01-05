The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) Receives GBX 80.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 80.40 ($0.97).

RTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) target price on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut The Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 65 ($0.78) to GBX 35 ($0.42) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Trading Up 2.1 %

RTN stock opened at GBX 34.30 ($0.41) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.20. The Restaurant Group has a 12-month low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 107.93 ($1.30). The stock has a market cap of £262.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 31.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 38.44.

About The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.